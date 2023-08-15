PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 383.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,487 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,112 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on PTC from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PTC from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.46.

Insider Activity at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $5,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,272,923.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $400,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,581,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $5,383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,168,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,272,923.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,322 shares of company stock worth $10,050,908 in the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $145.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.99. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $101.82 and a one year high of $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

