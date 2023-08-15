Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Purple Innovation’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.13.

Purple Innovation Price Performance

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $2.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.74 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.29. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.36 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 19.21% and a negative net margin of 24.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Purple Innovation

In related news, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey bought 22,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $63,555.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,436 shares of the company's stock, valued at $309,042.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Scott Kerby bought 16,350 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.45 per share, with a total value of $56,407.50. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 39,427 shares of the company's stock, valued at $136,023.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 48.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Purple Innovation

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Purple Innovation by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,785,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after acquiring an additional 347,307 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,856,000. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 487,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 201,472 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.12% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

