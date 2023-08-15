Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.33) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.68) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on FDMT. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock opened at $16.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $18.51. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The firm has a market cap of $703.92 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 3,563.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $139,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $78,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

