Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avidity Biosciences in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.80) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.92). The consensus estimate for Avidity Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Avidity Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.17) EPS.

Get Avidity Biosciences alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RNA. Evercore ISI raised Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Avidity Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Down 1.1 %

RNA stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $649.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

About Avidity Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avidity Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avidity Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.