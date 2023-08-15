Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Avidity Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.92). The consensus estimate for Avidity Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Avidity Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($4.17) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RNA. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of RNA stock opened at $8.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $649.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of -0.09. Avidity Biosciences has a 52-week low of $8.35 and a 52-week high of $25.74.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease is under phase 1/2 clinical trial.

