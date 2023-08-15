Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Issued By Zacks Research

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Equity Residential’s current full-year earnings is $3.80 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $64.83 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.21 and its 200-day moving average is $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 119.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Equity Residential by 234.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Equity Residential by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 304 properties consisting of 80,212 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

