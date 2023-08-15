Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Manulife Financial Co. Issued By Cormark (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Manulife Financial in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.43 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.31 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 13.53%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

MFC stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.14. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $20.40.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manulife Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 80,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 43,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.