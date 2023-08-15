Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for MaxCyte, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:MXCT)

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MaxCyte in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.09). The consensus estimate for MaxCyte’s current full-year earnings is ($0.37) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for MaxCyte’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

Shares of MaxCyte stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. MaxCyte has a one year low of $3.57 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $397.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,020,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 205,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MaxCyte by 37.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,810 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its position in MaxCyte by 46.5% in the second quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,826 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in MaxCyte by 12.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,576,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after acquiring an additional 277,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in MaxCyte by 67.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,355,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 947,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 7,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,797.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MaxCyte news, Director John Joseph Johnston sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $32,797.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 14,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $75,289.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,980.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,641 shares of company stock valued at $218,186. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

