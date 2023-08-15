Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Issued By Zacks Research

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Meta Platforms in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now forecasts that the social networking company will earn $3.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. The consensus estimate for Meta Platforms’ current full-year earnings is $13.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.29 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.15 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $4.43 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.37 EPS.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on META. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.93.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 1.5 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $306.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $787.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.09. Meta Platforms has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,946,431.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $191,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,901,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,927 shares of company stock worth $3,500,838. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.