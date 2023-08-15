Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Scholar Rock Holding Co. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.68) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.77). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scholar Rock’s current full-year earnings is ($2.05) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Scholar Rock’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.48) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

Scholar Rock Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $7.12 on Monday. Scholar Rock has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $400.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.70 and a quick ratio of 10.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scholar Rock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Scholar Rock by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Scholar Rock by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

