Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Issued By William Blair

SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SoundThinking in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for SoundThinking’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SoundThinking’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSTI. Imperial Capital upgraded SoundThinking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of SoundThinking from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.29.

SoundThinking stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $269.67 million, a PE ratio of -169.62 and a beta of 1.40. SoundThinking has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $39.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SoundThinking by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SoundThinking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 173,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP increased its stake in SoundThinking by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 39,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SoundThinking by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

