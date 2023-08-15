Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Stericycle, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Stericycle in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Stericycle’s current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Stericycle’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $669.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.48 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $46.36 on Monday. Stericycle has a one year low of $39.63 and a one year high of $56.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $45.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 201.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Stericycle by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 40,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

