Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Beer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.02. The consensus estimate for Boston Beer’s current full-year earnings is $7.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.51 EPS.

SAM has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on Boston Beer from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $311.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.21.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $361.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 68.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.51. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $296.27 and a 1 year high of $422.75.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $603.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.03 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.31 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Boston Beer by 172.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Beer during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 302.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Boston Beer news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,636,865.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total transaction of $536,568.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,343.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,069 shares of company stock worth $9,861,106 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

