Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for U.S. Silica in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Rathi now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for U.S. Silica’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Silica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

U.S. Silica Trading Down 0.8 %

SLCA opened at $12.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.58. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $15.83.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. U.S. Silica had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $406.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.79 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Silica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 228.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,339 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after acquiring an additional 167,257 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,779 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,468,000 after buying an additional 9,241 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in U.S. Silica by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,911 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Silica by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,396 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

