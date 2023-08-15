Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Amphenol Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:APH)

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amphenol in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Ganguly now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $2.92 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amphenol’s FY2023 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.29 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on APH. StockNews.com downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

Amphenol Trading Up 0.3 %

APH stock opened at $87.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.94. Amphenol has a 52 week low of $65.21 and a 52 week high of $90.28.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,534.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,289,962 shares of company stock worth $113,052,232. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 43,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 114,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

