Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) Issued By DA Davidson

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amplitude in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amplitude’s current full-year earnings is ($0.64) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AMPL. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair lowered Amplitude from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Amplitude from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Amplitude from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Amplitude Price Performance

AMPL opened at $11.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200-day moving average of $11.78. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $18.83.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 31.01% and a negative net margin of 38.55%. The company had revenue of $67.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplitude by 427.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amplitude during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 42.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amplitude news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 63,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $688,502.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc sold 8,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $84,584.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 566,096 shares of company stock valued at $5,674,032 in the last 90 days. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital analytics platform to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics provides product, marketing, experience analytics, and AI-Driven alerts; Experimentation, a solution that integrates with analytics to plan, deliver, monitor, and analyze tests and product changes; Audience Management tools leverage the data in analytics to build audience lists through behavioral segmentation or machine learning powered predictions; and Data Streaming tools helps to move event data and user profiles to other tools in customers' stacks in real-time to destinations, such as marketing platforms, ad networks, personalization engines, and others; and Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities.

