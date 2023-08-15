Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Bird Construction Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Bird Construction in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Bird Construction’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bird Construction’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.25 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday.

BDT stock opened at C$9.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$530.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$5.74 and a 12 month high of C$9.86.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of C$686.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$596.97 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.25%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

