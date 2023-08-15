Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charles River Laboratories International
Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance
Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $216.90 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International
In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Charles River Laboratories International
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 3 Sizzling Dividends That Are Going On Sale
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- 3 Ways To Trade, Trade Desk Stock Post Earnings
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Inflation, The Fed, and Oil Prices: Interest Rates Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.