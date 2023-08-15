Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.44. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $216.90 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $181.22 and a one year high of $262.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total transaction of $1,251,954.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the second quarter valued at about $378,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.8% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 32.2% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

