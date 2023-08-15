Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Full House Resorts, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:FLL)

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Full House Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst D. Bain now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Full House Resorts’ current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Full House Resorts’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FLL. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Shares of FLL stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.34. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Full House Resorts by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. Hartmeier acquired 15,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,060 in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

