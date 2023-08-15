Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.18). The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.51) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.24) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.08) EPS.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $1.54. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.84 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IONS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $39.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $48.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $63,675.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $26,969.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $63,675.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,320 shares of company stock worth $1,225,849 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,560,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,952 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $48,974,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $34,443,000. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,541,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,749,000 after acquiring an additional 818,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,780,000 after acquiring an additional 739,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

