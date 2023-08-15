Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Landos Biopharma, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Landos Biopharma in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.10). The consensus estimate for Landos Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($3.26) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Landos Biopharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.26) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.51) EPS.

Landos Biopharma Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of -0.62. Landos Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 25,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the period.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is NX-13, an oral gut-selective Nucleotide Oligomerization Domain (NLRX1), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines that completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat ulcerative colitis (UC), as well as induce anti-inflammatory effects in CD4+ T cells and other cells in the gastrointestinal tract.

