Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Roblox Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Roblox in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.41). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.62) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RBLX. Barclays cut their price target on Roblox from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Roblox from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.52.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. Roblox has a 12 month low of $25.32 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The firm has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.46). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 399.93% and a negative net margin of 46.81%. The firm had revenue of $780.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBLX. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Roblox by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 423.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 70,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 400.5% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 98,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 58.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $113,302.17. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 11,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total value of $446,947.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at $13,169,366.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,751,192 shares of company stock worth $63,426,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

