Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Issued By Zacks Research

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCLFree Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ current full-year earnings is $6.22 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.60 EPS.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCLGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share.

RCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $85.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.08.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $103.75 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $112.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of -323.97 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,490.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 18,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total transaction of $2,018,239.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,510,631.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.70 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 754,718 shares of company stock worth $60,696,499. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,594,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2,470.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,280,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,400 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000,000. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

