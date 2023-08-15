Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for RumbleON, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for RumbleON in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.68. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for RumbleON’s current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RumbleON’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of RumbleON from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RumbleON currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of RMBL stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $118.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. RumbleON has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $27.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Stone House Capital Management purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $732,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,875,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 275,000 shares of company stock worth $2,869,750 over the last 90 days. 18.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of RumbleON

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stone House Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in RumbleON by 38.5% during the second quarter. Stone House Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,810,000 after purchasing an additional 625,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 528.5% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,416 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 118,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,953 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 49,888,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 498,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc operates a technology-based omnichannel platform in North America. It operates through three segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics. The Powersports segment distributes motorcycles and other powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment distributes cars and trucks. The Vehicle Logistics segment provides nationwide transportation brokerage services between dealerships and auctions.

