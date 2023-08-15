Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Issued By Zacks Research

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.17 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,471 in the last three months. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in SEI Investments by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

