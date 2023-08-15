Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.65. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Six Flags Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $2.00 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.53). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $443.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE:SIX opened at $22.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.84. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $31.29.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick bought 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,104.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 79.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $771,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 37.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

