Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO) Lifted by National Bank Financial (TSE:BLD)

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD – Free Report) (NASDAQ:BLDP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.20). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for 155675 (BLD.TO)’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Get 155675 (BLD.TO) alerts:

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

155675 (BLD.TO) Price Performance

155675 has a 12-month low of C$49.61 and a 12-month high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 155675 (BLD.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.