Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for 43844 (AEZ.TO) Lifted by Analyst (TSE:AEZ)

43844 (AEZ.TO) (TSE:AEZ – Free Report) (NASDAQ:AEZS) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of 43844 (AEZ.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst B. Pachaiyappan now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.61) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.16). HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 43844 (AEZ.TO)’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.67) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.15) EPS.

43844 (AEZ.TO) Price Performance

43844 has a 12 month low of C$1.10 and a 12 month high of C$4.04.

43844 (AEZ.TO) Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc is a specialty biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing and commercializing treatments in oncology, endocrinology and women’s health. The Company operates through the biopharmaceutical segment. The Company is engaged in drug development activities and in the promotion of products for others.

