Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.90). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.86) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.40) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $16.74 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $703.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,210,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after purchasing an additional 807,031 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,778,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,200,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,664,000 after purchasing an additional 363,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,324,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,247 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $41,142.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,804.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

