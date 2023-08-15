Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc Decreased by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ADAP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

ADAP opened at $0.78 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $780.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.22. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.65.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 106.99% and a negative net margin of 128.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. X Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, Director Garry E. Menzel sold 47,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.91, for a total transaction of $43,408.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,056 shares in the company, valued at $68,300.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 53,131 shares of company stock worth $48,373 over the last three months. 17.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

