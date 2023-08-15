Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Affiliated Managers Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $3.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.21. The consensus estimate for Affiliated Managers Group’s current full-year earnings is $17.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.10 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $6.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $27.76 EPS.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.22. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $512.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $133.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.11. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $108.12 and a one year high of $180.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMG. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

