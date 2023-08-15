Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. Cut by B. Riley (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now expects that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.96) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APEI. Truist Financial assumed coverage on American Public Education in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.76. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $14.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in American Public Education by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

