Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Boosted by Analyst

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of AppLovin in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst N. Mckay now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for AppLovin’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.26.

APP opened at $39.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 662.61, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.95. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $40.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APP. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 447.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 146,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 119,562 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $735,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 69.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 17,426 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,457.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $1,306,912.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,299.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,064,762 shares of company stock valued at $682,874,433 in the last 90 days. 12.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

