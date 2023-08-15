Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for aTyr Pharma, Inc. Raised by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:LIFE)

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note issued on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for aTyr Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($1.07) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for aTyr Pharma’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LIFE. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

aTyr Pharma Price Performance

Shares of aTyr Pharma stock opened at $1.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $111.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.24. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.28. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On aTyr Pharma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at $26,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of aTyr Pharma by 101.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 233.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 368,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 316.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About aTyr Pharma

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.