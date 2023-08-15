Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Aura Biosciences, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Aura Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). The consensus estimate for Aura Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.06) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aura Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.31) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.

Get Aura Biosciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Aura Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Aura Biosciences Stock Up 0.4 %

AURA opened at $10.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. Aura Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $410.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 5,362,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,310,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,872,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,121,000 after purchasing an additional 541,032 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 798,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 414,987 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,762,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aura Biosciences by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 605,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 170,709 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform for treating tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. It is developing AU-011, a VDC candidate for the treatment of primary choroidal melanoma that is in phase III clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.