Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc Lowered by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.78) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

AVDL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.14.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $13.95 on Monday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDL. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $13,524,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% in the first quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,409,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $5,404,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 553.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 586,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $4,580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,325. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Geoffrey Michael Glass acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.40 per share, with a total value of $187,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.45 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,325. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 26,000 shares of company stock worth $348,500. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

