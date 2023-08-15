Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Avery Dennison Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $8.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.71 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AVY. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.11.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.4 %

AVY opened at $184.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.27 and its 200 day moving average is $175.38. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $157.28 and a fifty-two week high of $204.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 46.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

