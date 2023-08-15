Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ballard Power Systems Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.49) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLDP. B. Riley lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.77.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $4.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $3.97 and a 52 week high of $9.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 200.57% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $15.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth $393,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter worth $3,379,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 981.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 184,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 167,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ballard Power Systems by 38.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,249,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,855,000 after purchasing an additional 902,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

