Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Belite Bio, Inc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Belite Bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($0.36) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.37). Leerink Partnrs has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Belite Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.26) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Belite Bio’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BLTE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Securities began coverage on Belite Bio in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Belite Bio in a report on Friday, July 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Belite Bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $23.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.28. Belite Bio has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLTE. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the second quarter worth $280,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Belite Bio in the third quarter worth about $359,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Belite Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Belite Bio by 1,397.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 811,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after buying an additional 757,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $492,000. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Belite Bio

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

