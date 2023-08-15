Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Cut by Analyst

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boxlight in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boxlight’s current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Boxlight’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Maxim Group cut their price objective on Boxlight from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Boxlight from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Boxlight Price Performance

Boxlight stock opened at $2.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 million, a P/E ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.38. Boxlight has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $6.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Boxlight by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Boxlight by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Boxlight by 453.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 38,181 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 81,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Boxlight

(Get Free Report)

Boxlight Corporation develops, sells, and services interactive classroom technology products and solutions for the K-12 education market worldwide. The company provides interactive and non-interactive projectors and flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems under the Mimio and Clevertouch brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.