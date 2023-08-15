Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Reduced by Analyst

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Cardiff Oncology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.26). The consensus estimate for Cardiff Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of CRDF opened at $2.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.66. Cardiff Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $3.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRDF. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

