Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET) Decreased by Analyst

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Cathedral Energy Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Cathedral Energy Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

CET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$2.45 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets lowered Cathedral Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Cathedral Energy Services from C$1.30 to C$1.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

TSE CET opened at C$0.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$209.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. Cathedral Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.56 and a 52-week high of C$1.52.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides horizontal and directional drilling services, measurement-while-drilling systems, positive displacement mud motors, rotary steerable systems, drilling jars, shock subs, drill collars, and drilling optimization and well planning services.

