Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Raised by Analyst

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CenterPoint Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for CenterPoint Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group cut CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

CNP stock opened at $28.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

