Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Chesswood Group Limited Decreased by Cormark (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a report released on Thursday, August 10th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Chesswood Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of TSE CHW opened at C$7.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$143.01 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.12. Chesswood Group has a 1-year low of C$7.22 and a 1-year high of C$13.60. The company has a current ratio of 45.30, a quick ratio of 38.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 983.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

