Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for CMS Energy Co. Decreased by Zacks Research (NYSE:CMS)

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for CMS Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, August 10th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for CMS Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CMS Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 10.38%. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CMS. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMS

CMS Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $56.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.44. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $52.41 and a 1 year high of $71.19.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.00%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,193,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,245,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,826 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,583,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,033,031,000 after purchasing an additional 259,974 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,854,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,975,000 after purchasing an additional 257,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,696,000 after purchasing an additional 227,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,992,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,342 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

(Get Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.