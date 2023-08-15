Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) Reduced by Raymond James

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Conifex Timber’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

Get Conifex Timber alerts:

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on Conifex Timber from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Conifex Timber Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CFF stock opened at C$1.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$49.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.66. Conifex Timber has a twelve month low of C$1.12 and a twelve month high of C$2.02.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as residual products, such as wood chips, trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conifex Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifex Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.