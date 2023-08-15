Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for CT Real Estate Investment Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Desjardins also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.
CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$137.82 million during the quarter.
CT Real Estate Investment Price Performance
CT Real Estate Investment Increases Dividend
