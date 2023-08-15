Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for CT Real Estate Investment Raised by Desjardins (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CT Real Estate Investment in a report released on Wednesday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. Desjardins also issued estimates for CT Real Estate Investment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$137.82 million for the quarter.

CT Real Estate Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from CT Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th.

