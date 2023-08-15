Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for electroCore, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ECOR)

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of electroCore in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.97). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($3.59) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Shares of electroCore stock opened at $4.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.22. electroCore has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.05.

In other electroCore news, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger acquired 50,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $221,810.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,836. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECOR. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 132,848 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of electroCore by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 75,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

