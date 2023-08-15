Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Boosted by Leerink Partnrs

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the company will earn $3.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.37. The consensus estimate for Eli Lilly and Company’s current full-year earnings is $9.85 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Eli Lilly and Company’s FY2023 earnings at $9.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.34 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.10 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $22.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $28.72 EPS.

LLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.00.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $537.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $510.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.82, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $400.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $542.30.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total value of $1,584,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,181,026,862.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.13, for a total transaction of $1,584,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,696,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,181,026,862.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 754,417 shares of company stock valued at $357,553,862 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

